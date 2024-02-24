LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

