Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.
Insider Activity at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.