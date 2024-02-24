Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

