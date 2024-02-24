Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

