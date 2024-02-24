China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

