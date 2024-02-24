China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Featured Stories
