51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
