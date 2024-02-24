51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.