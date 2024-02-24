StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

