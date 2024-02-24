Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

