VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at VeriSign

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $196.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.67. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.