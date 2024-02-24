Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.