Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

