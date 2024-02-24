HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.32) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 789.86 ($9.95).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 597.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 617.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.46. The company has a market cap of £114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 663.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,444.44%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

