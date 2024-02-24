Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 318 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 323 ($4.07) to GBX 318 ($4.00) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Man Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 239 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 995.83, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.70).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

