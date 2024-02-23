Syntax Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

