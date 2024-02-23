EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.55. 348,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.24.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

