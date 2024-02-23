River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,582,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,530,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.