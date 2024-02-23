Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 144,531 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 144,531 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.89. 1,250,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,374,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

