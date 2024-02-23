Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $188.56 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

