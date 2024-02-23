River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $521.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $522.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

