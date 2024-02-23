Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 86 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $371.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,309. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $370.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average of $326.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

