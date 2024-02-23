West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 385,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

