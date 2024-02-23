Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

