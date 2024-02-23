Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after buying an additional 1,860,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

