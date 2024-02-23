Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $63,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.