Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.