Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 12,533,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,720,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

