NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

