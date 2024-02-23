EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.91. 512,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,340. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $173.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $151.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.