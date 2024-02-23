Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

