Mariner LLC Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $182.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.