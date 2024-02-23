Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.21. 1,216,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

