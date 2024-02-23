Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,976 shares of company stock worth $23,705,222. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.4 %

MAR stock opened at $249.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

