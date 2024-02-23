1,468 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 624,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,393. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.