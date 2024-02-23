Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $27.38 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Fortinet by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 1,286,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,153,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

