Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $24.77 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,590 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,658. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

