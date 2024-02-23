Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in AT&T by 178.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.1% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 129,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 191,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 13,477,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,603,559. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

