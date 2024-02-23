Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $44,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 741,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,746. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

