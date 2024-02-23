Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 145.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 45,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.74. 649,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,553. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

