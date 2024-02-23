Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,942. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.