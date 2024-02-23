Syntax Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

