Northern Trust Corp Acquires 97,789 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of General Dynamics worth $499,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $272.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $272.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Read Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.