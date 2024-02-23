EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,720. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.