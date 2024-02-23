Sarah Wynne Sells 5,850 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,198.62. 49,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,341. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,207.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,061.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $951.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

