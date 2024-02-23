Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Citigroup

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $135.80. 1,024,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,693. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

