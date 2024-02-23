Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

WCN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,532. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.