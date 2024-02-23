Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $627.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $628.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.90 and a 200-day moving average of $544.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

