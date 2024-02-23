Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

