Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

