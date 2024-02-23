Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $71,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.7% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,863,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,625.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,387.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,120.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

