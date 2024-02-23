Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Moderna worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

