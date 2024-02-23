Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,752,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,549,000 after acquiring an additional 786,258 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 2,945,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,005. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

